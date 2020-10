TRIPOLI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Libya’s AGOCO, a subsidiary of National Oil Corporation, has output of between 190,000-200,000 barrels per day, two engineers there said on Tuesday.

The company has not yet restarted the al-Bayda and Nafoora fields because pumping is carried out through Es Sider port, which remains under force majeure, the engineers said. (Reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall)