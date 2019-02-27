Energy
Libya's El Sharara oilfield ready to resume output, awaiting NOC approval -engineer

BENGHAZI, Libya/LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Workers at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield are ready to resume production with an initial output of 80,000 barrels a day but are still waiting approval from state oil firm NOC, a field engineer and trader said on Wednesday.

An NOC spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The 315,000 barrels a day-field has been closed since December when state guards and tribesmen seized it to make financial demands.

NOC said on Tuesday it was ready to lift force majeure, a contractual waiver for clients declared in December, if armed men behind the closure were evicted. The Tripoli-based government said on the same day it was working with NOC to do so.

