Libya’s El Sharara oilfield to reach 300,000 bdp in 2 weeks- field engineer

BENGHAZI, March 10 (Reuters) - Output at Libya’s largest oil field El Sharara is expected to be restored to 300,000 barrels per a day in two weeks, a field engineer said on Sunday.

Production restarted a week ago in the 315,000 bpd field which was closed for three months after it was seized by state guards and tribesmen.

On Sunday, production was at 183,000 bpd, 3,000 bdp more compared to Saturday as maintenance works are still ongoing, he said.

State oil company NOC said last week it would restore the 20,000 bpd production capacity that was lost due to vandalism and looting in El Sharara.

The closure of the field caused a production loss of $1.8 billion, according to NOC.