Libya's El-Sharara oilfield will reopen when our demands met - protesters

Benghazi, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A spokesman for protesters occupying Libya’s El-Sharara oilfield said on Wednesday the facility would be reopened when their demands are met.

The spokesman, Mohammed Ahmed, added in remarks to Reuters that the internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj told protesters on a visit to the field that their urgent demands would be implemented within a week from next Saturday (Dec 22).

Libyan state oil firm NOC declined to comment on reopening El-Sharara oilfield. Sarraj could not immediately be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Werfali in Benghazi, Writing by Hesham Hajali in Cairo, Editing by William Maclean)