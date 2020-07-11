Energy
July 11, 2020 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Libya's LNA says blockade on oil will continue

1 Min Read

TUNIS, July 11 (Reuters) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar said on Saturday the country’s oil fields and ports are “closed until the orders of the Libyan people are implemented”, indicating a blockade on exports will continue.

Speaking in an online statement, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said that the loading of a tanker on Friday with oil from storage after six months without exports had been at the request of “friendly and brotherly countries”. (Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below