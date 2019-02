TUNIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday it was concerned by developments at the south-western El Feel oilfield after eastern-based forces said they had taken control of the field.

“NOC is concerned about the developments near El Feel oilfield and is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of its staff,” an NOC spokesperson said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)