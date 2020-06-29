Energy
Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output

TUNIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday there had been international talks to end a blockade on oil exports, imposed since January by eastern-based forces in the country’s civil war, and that it was hopeful output would resume.

The negotiations involved the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the United Nations, the United States and regional countries, an NOC spokesman said in a statement said.

