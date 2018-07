TRIPOLI, July 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it had declared force majeure on exports from Zawiya oil terminal as production at Sharara oilfield dropped to 125,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Production at Sharara, where some staff were evacuated after two workers were abducted on Saturday, was enough to supply Zawiya refinery but left no excess for export, the NOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahamed Elumami Writing by Aidan Lewis)