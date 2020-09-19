Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on oil except where fighters remain

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on what it called secure oil ports and facilities in a statement on Saturday, but said force majeure would remain in place for facilities where fighters remain.

On Friday eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said his forces would lift their eight-month blockade of oil exports but did not say if they would leave facilities they control.

Reporting By Angus McDowall Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up