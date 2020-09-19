Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on oil except where fighters remain

TUNIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on what it called secure oil ports and facilities in a statement on Saturday, but said force majeure would remain in place for facilities where fighters remain.
On Friday eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said his forces would lift their eight-month blockade of oil exports but did not say if they would leave facilities they control.
Reporting By Angus McDowall Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.