CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Wednesday the corporation was able to raise production rates to 1.174 million barrels per day, the NOC Facebook page said.

He added in a speech to the corporation’s employees that NOC’s income has reached $22.495 billion which was deposited in the Central Bank of Libya, the NOC Facebook page said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)