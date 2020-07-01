Energy
Libya's NOC says force majeure continues pending lifting of blockade

TUNIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that force majeure continued on oil exports pending any reopening of the ports by the Petroleum Facilities Guard after a six-month blockade by eastern forces in the civil war.

However it said in a statement that it has instructed operating companies to call employees into work to prepare for a resumption of maintenance work and output, and that a tanker is approaching Sidra port ready to load crude. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Jan Harvey)

