Libya's NOC says military personnel fired live rounds in Ras Lanuf port, no casualties

CAIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Libya’s national oil corporation said in a statement on Friday that military personnel fired live rounds and heavy weapons in Ras Lanuf port on Friday, adding the presence of mercenaries is a true threat to its workers and facilities all over Libya.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said there were no casualties but this type of unacceptable behavior could have led to human and environmental disaster, calling on Libyan sides and the international community to support immediate demilitarisation of all petroleum facilities in Libya. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)