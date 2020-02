CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil production had dropped to 204,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of Monday due to a blockade, a source from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Groups loyal to eastern based commander Khalifa Haftar began the blockade on Jan. 18, closing ports and fields in the east and south of Libya.

The NOC says output will eventually fall to 72,000 bpd if the stoppage continues, from about 1.2 million bpd previously. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)