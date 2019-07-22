Energy
July 22, 2019 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Libya's Sharara oilfield output resumes at half capacity -engineer

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, July 22 (Reuters) - Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumed production at half capacity on Monday after being shutdown since Friday due to a valve closure, a field engineer said. The valve was repaired on Sunday evening enabling oil to be pumped again to Zawiya port, Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said in a statement.

The shutdown caused a loss of about 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production worth an estimated $19 million, NOC said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Jason Neely)

