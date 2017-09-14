Libya's Sharara oilfield pumping only 180,000 bpd -workers

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Libya’s Sharara oilfield is producing about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), 100,000 bpd below recent levels, as it is held back by security problems, two workers at the field said on Thursday.

They said a facility about 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the field was shut because of poor security, hindering the recovery of production after the field reopened following a pipeline blockade earlier this month. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)