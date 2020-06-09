Libya's Sharara oilfield shut down days after restarting- engineer

CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s giant Sharara oilfield has been shut down again days after restarting following a long blockade, and efforts are under way to reopen it once more, an engineer at the field said on Tuesday.

Sources said the latest shutdown was caused by forces affiliated with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which blockaded most of Libya’s oil in January but have been on the retreat after their campaign to capture the capital, Tripoli, fell apart. (Writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)