BENGHAZI, Libya, May 27 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has returned to normal levels at 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) after output losses caused by power supply problems because of high temperatures, an official from the company said on Sunday.

Production had fallen to less than 150,000 bpd on Wednesday after unusually hot weather caused the power supply problem. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman)