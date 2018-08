BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Libya’s Sharara oilfield is producing 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the restart of a control station that had been closed due to the kidnapping of two workers, an engineer at the field said.

Station 186 was restarted on Sunday amid tightened security, and was producing about 50,000 bpd, around half its normal capacity, the engineer said.