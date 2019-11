BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 28 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s 70,000-barrels per day (bpd) El Feel oilfield was gradually restarting on Thursday after a shutdown due to clashes, two field engineers told Reuters.

Forces based in eastern Libya and led by military commander Khalifa Haftar said they had regained control of the field after rival groups took it over briefly on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis)