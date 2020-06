BENGHAZI, Libya, June 6 (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s giant Sharara oilfield was gradually restarting on Saturday after a blockade had closed the 300,000 barrels-per-day field for more than four months, two engineers from the field said.

Production had begun at about 20,000 bpd, and the filling of storage tanks during the restart was expected to take two to three days, the engineers said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Hugh Lawson)