December 31, 2017 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Production restarting after repairs finished on Libyan oil pipeline - engineer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Repairs have been finished on a Libyan oil pipeline damaged in a suspected attack five days ago and production is restarting gradually, an engineer from the operating company said on Sunday.

The blast and resulting fire on Tuesday about 130 km (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal caused a drop in output estimated by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) at 70,000-100,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)

