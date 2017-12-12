REFILE-Libya's Nafusa Oil Operations hoping to pump 10,000 bpd in Ghadames basin

(Fixes garble, paragraph 1)

TUNIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Libya’s Nafusa Oil Operations is hoping to produce 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil next year from a new project in the western Ghadames basin, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement posted on Tuesday.

Nafusa is planning to split the project in Block 47 into two phases, with the first phase beginning at the start of 2018 and producing 10,000 bpd by the second quarter of the year if the project’s budget is approved, it said.

Nafusa Oil Operations is a joint venture created in 2013 between the NOC, Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional and Libya’s sovereign wealth fund, to develop exploration in Block 47.