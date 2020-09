LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked the Amoureux tanker to load a 1 million barrel crude cargo at Libya’s Zueitina terminal on October 3, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure on crude loadings at the port on 22 September. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar. Editing by Jane Merriman)