Production at Libya's Sharara oilfield rises to around 150,000 bpd: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield has risen to around 150,000 barrels per day, around half its capacity, two industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure on the field on Oct. 11.

The field, with a capacity of around 300,000 bpd, started off operations at rate of around 40,000 bpd, which gradually rose to around 100,000 bpd at the end of last week, the sources said.