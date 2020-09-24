UPDATE 2-Delta Hellas oil tanker loading crude at Libya's Hariga terminal - sources

(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Delta Hellas oil tanker is currently loading its crude cargo from storage tanks at Libya’s Hariga oil terminal, according to a shipping source and an engineer at the port.

The tanker, chartered by the trading arm of China’s Sinopec , Unipec, has the capacity to load 1 million barrels of crude.

A second tanker, the Marlin Shikoku, also chartered by Unipec, is expected to dock at the port this evening, the two sources said.

Hariga, where Mesla and Sarir crude grades load, is one of three terminals recently reopened by the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) following an eight-month blockade by eastern forces.

At the Zueitina terminal, a cargo of Bu Attifel crude is expected to load between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, but the owner of the shipment is not yet confirmed, according to ship brokers and traders.

There are no known fixtures expected at the Brega terminal, the shipping source said.

NOC expects the OPEC member's oil production to rebound to 260,000 barrels per day next week.