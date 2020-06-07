UPDATE 2-Libya's NOC confirms production resumed at southern Sharara oilfield

(Adds oil revenues)

CAIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Sunday that some production had resumed at the giant Sharara oilfield in the south of the country.

Two engineers at Sharara told Reuters on Saturday that production was gradually restarting after a blockade closed the 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) field for more than four months.

The restart followed a rapid military retreat by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, whose allies had blockaded oilfields and ports since January, shutting off most of Libya’s production and billions of dollars in revenue.

The state oil company said in a statement on Sunday that production at Sharara had restarted “after lengthy negotiations by the NOC to reopen the Hamada valve, which had been illegally closed last January”.

No details were given of the negotiations.

The valve, on the pipeline running from Sharara to the northern oil terminal of Zawiya, was reopened on Friday, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) said.

Oil flowing from Sharara reached Zawiya terminal in the early hours of Sunday, the PFG said in a statement.

Production at Sharara will start at 30,000 bpd and output is expected to return to full capacity within 90 days, NOC said.

Sharara is operated by NOC in a joint venture with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor. NOC declared force majeure on loadings from the field in January.

NOC did not say whether production had restarted at El Feel, a southwestern field linked to Sharara. El Feel, which previously produced 70,000 bpd, is operated by the NOC and Italy’s Eni.

The blockade of Libya’s oil for a period of 142 days resulted in losses estimated at about $5.3 billion, NOC said.

Oil revenues in the first five months of 2020 were 2.102 billion Libyan dinars ($1.49 billion), the Central Bank of Libya said in a statement on Sunday.

That compared with revenues in the first half of 2019 of 14.348 billion dinars ($10.20 billion), central bank data showed. ($1 = 1.4061 Libyan dinars) (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by David Goodman and Catherine Evans)