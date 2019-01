BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil ports of Es sider, Zueitina and Hariga reopened on Thursday upon an improvement in weather conditions, a port worker told Reuters.

All Libyan oil and non-oil ports closed on Tuesday due to bad weather. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)