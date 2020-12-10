Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

TRIPOLI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported.

The detention of Maxim Shugaley and his interpreter Samir Hasan Ali Seifan was an obstacle to Libyan peacemaking efforts with Moscow, a backer of the opposing side to the GNA in the country’s civil war.

A GNA justice ministry source said the two had been released on Thursday morning.

Russia’s RIA and TASS news agencies also reported that the pair had been freed. There was no immediate official comment from either the GNA or Moscow.

Shugaley and Seifan worked at a Russian group called the Foundation for National Values Protection and were accused of meddling in Libya’s internal affairs and elections, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has been a major supporter of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which is at war with the GNA. Russia’s Wagner company has deployed mercenaries on front lines during the conflict, a panel of U.N. experts has said.