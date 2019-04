CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces on Friday seized the former Tripoli International Airport on the southern outskirts of the capital, a spokesman said.

Tripoli is home to Libya’s internationally recognised government.

Ahmed Mismari also told reporters his forces were in control of Tarhouna and Aziziya, two towns near Tripoli. He said five of his troops had been killed. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali, Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)