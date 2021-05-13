UK sanctions Libyan al-Kaniyat militia and its leaders - statement

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday new sanctions against Libya’s al-Kaniyat militia were designed to show those breaching international law in Libya would have to face consequences.

“These new sanctions send a clear message that those responsible for serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law in Libya will face consequences,” said Middle-East minister James Cleverly.

“The persistent climate of impunity in Libya must be addressed and justice provided for the victims.”