Britain gravely concerned at situation in Libya

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain is gravely concerned at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Libya, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

Hunt made the comments after he and British Prime Minister Theresa May met Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in London.

“The UK government shares Prime Minister Serraj’s grave concern at the situation across Libya, where the security and humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate,” Hunt said.

“Diplomacy is the only way to bring this bloodshed and uncertainty to a close.

“We called on Prime Minister Serraj to encourage all sides to commit to a ceasefire, secure humanitarian access for those desperately in need and return to UN-led political negotiations.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)