Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber being extradited from Libya to Britain - Tripoli force spokesman

TRIPOLI, July 17 (Reuters) - The brother of a suicide bomber who attacked a concert in Manchester, England in 2017 is being extradited from Libya to Britain, according to the force that was holding him in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

“I confirm you that Hashem (Abedi) is now in the air on his way to the UK ... he is extradited in accordance to a court verdict,” said a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Special Deterrence Force (Rada).

Britain requested Abedi’s extradition in 2017 after police issued an arrest warrant against him for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.