Tripoli government declares alert after eastern Libya forces move west

TRIPOLI, April 3 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognized government, which controls the capital Tripoli, declared a general military alert on Wednesday after eastern forces said they were moving west, a statement said.

“We have issued instructions and declared a general alert to all military and security forces from military and army belonging to us to be prepared,” the Tripoli government said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Hesham Hajali, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by William Maclean)