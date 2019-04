ZAWIYA, Libya, April 5 (Reuters) - Libyan forces allied to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli have taken 145 troops prisoner from the Eastern forces, a commander said on Friday.

The prisoners were captured in the town of Zawiya west of Tripoli, said Mohamed Alhudairi, commander of the operations room for the western region.

He told Reuters 60 vehicles had also been confiscated. (Reporting by Hani Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)