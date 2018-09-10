FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two staff of Libyan oil firm and two gunmen killed in NOC attack

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two staff of Libyan state oil firm and two gunmen were killed in an attack on the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) headquarters in Tripoli on Monday, a security official said.

Forces linked to the Tripoli government published pictures of a leg which it said belonged to one of the gunmen who had blown himself up.

“The death toll so far is two killed from NOC staff and two attackers,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada) force, which had surrounded the NOC building. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

