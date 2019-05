TRIPOLI, May 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognized government will give 40 foreign firms operating without licenses a grace period of three months to rectify their legal status, a government official said on Thursday.

The economy and industry ministry said earlier in a decree that the firms, including French oil major Total, would be suspended as their licenses had expired. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)