Energy
January 19, 2020 / 9:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country.

The minister added in a separate tweet that marginalization of the Arab role in Libya as happened in Syria will not happen again.

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that the Berlin summit had agreed that a truce in Tripoli over the past week should be turned into a permanent ceasefire to allow a political process to take place. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below