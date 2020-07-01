Turkish envoy says France is suspending role in Mediterranean naval operation

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s ambassador on France on Wednesday said that Paris had informed NATO it was suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after a probe into an incident between French and Turkish warships did not back Paris’ claims.

“It seems that the NATO experts did not reach the same conclusion. I had the information yesterday, it seems that the Courbet (warship) is withdrawing from this NATO exercise,” envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing in the French Senate.

French newspaper L’Opinion reported on Wednesday that France had sent a letter to NATO informing the alliance of its decision to suspend its role in operation Sea Guardian. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)