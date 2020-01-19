Energy
January 19, 2020 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron says presence of foreign fighters in Libya must end immediately

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The presence of Syrian and other foreign forces in Tripoli must end immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron will say in a speech to be delivered to a Libya peace conference on Sunday.

The United Nations should negotiate truce terms in Libya without either of the warring parties setting pre-conditions, Macron said in the speech seen by Reuters.

The speech makes no mention of an advance towards Tripoli by eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar or a halt in oil output.

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below