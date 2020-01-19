France's Macron says presence of foreign fighters in Libya must end immediately

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The presence of Syrian and other foreign forces in Tripoli must end immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron will say in a speech to be delivered to a Libya peace conference on Sunday.

The United Nations should negotiate truce terms in Libya without either of the warring parties setting pre-conditions, Macron said in the speech seen by Reuters.

The speech makes no mention of an advance towards Tripoli by eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar or a halt in oil output.