France's Macron to meet Libya's eastern commander Haftar next week - presidency

PARIS,, May 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar in the middle of next week to discuss how to resume peace talks in the country, a French presidential source said on Thursday.

Macron last week called for a ceasefire in the month-long battle for Libya’s capital Tripoli after meeting U.N.-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

“They will discuss the situation in Libya, the conditions for a return to political dialogue following the visit of Serraj and in co-ordination with the United Nations and partners,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Inti Landauro)