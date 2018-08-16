UPDATE 1-Arson at Libyan pipeline causes fire, no significant damage - NOC

(Adds details)

TUNIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said arson caused a fire next to a station on Libya’s Wafa-Mellitah gas pipeline that was extinguished on Thursday without causing significant damage.

The NOC said in a statement the arson was carried out with rocket-propelled grenades, gasoline and burnt car tyres by “unknown criminals”.

The pipeline connects Wafa field, about 540km (335 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, to the Mellitah complex on Libya’s northern coast.

It is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the NOC and Italy’s Eni, and produces crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids.

The NOC said the fire broke out next to station 15 in Ajaylat, close to the coast.