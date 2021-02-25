Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Libya's PM-designate proposes unity government

By Reuters Staff

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s prime minister-designate, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, said on Thursday he had submitted a proposal for a national unity government to the House of Representatives and called on it to approve the cabinet.

Speaking in Tripoli at a news conference, Dbeibeh said he had taken into account a “fair distribution” between the country’s west, east and south in picking cabinet members.

