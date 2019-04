TUNIS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was leaving Libya with a “heavy heart” and was deeply concerned, after he held a meeting with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar who has ordered his troops to march on the capital Tripoli.

“I still hope it is possible to avoid a bloody confrontation in and around Tripoli,” Guterres tweeted. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing Editing by Andrew Heavens)