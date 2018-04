BENGHAZI, Libya, April 26 (Reuters) - Veteran military commander Khalifa Haftar, the most powerful figure in eastern Libya, returned to Benghazi on Thursday after a two-week absence for medical treatment in Paris, local TV showed.

Haftar, 75, smiled as he stepped off a late afternoon flight from Cairo. He was greeted on a red carpet at Benghazi’s Benina airport. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)