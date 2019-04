TUNIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar told U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that his operation towards Tripoli will continue until terrorism has been defeated, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Friday.

Guterres met Haftar earlier on Friday and then tweeted that he was leaving Libya with a “heavy heart” and was deeply concerned. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali Writing by Ulf Laessing)