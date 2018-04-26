FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Key Libyan commander back in Benghazi after medical treatment - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 26 (Reuters) - Veteran military commander Khalifa Haftar, the most powerful figure in eastern Libya, returned to Benghazi on Thursday after a two-week absence for medical treatment in Paris, according to a statement posted on a social media account used by his forces.

Haftar, 75, was greeted by a delegation of senior officials after landing on a late afternoon flight from Cairo, according to the statement, posted on the Facebook account of Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

No pictures or footage of Haftar’s arrival were immediately released.

News that Haftar had been treated at a Paris hospital had triggered fierce speculation over his condition.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

