Libya's Haftar orders troops to chase and destroy enemy forces -tape

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 5 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops, who are trying to take the capital Tripoli, to chase and destroy withdrawing enemy forces, according to an audio tape published on Sunday.

On the tape published by his force’s spokesman, Haftar also said that the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on Monday in Libya, was a month of jihad, or holy war. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)