May 29, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Libyan factions agree to Dec 10 elections- Libyan PM advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Rival Libyan factions agreed on Tuesday to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 10, an advisor to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj said following a meeting in Paris.

Taher al-Sonni said in a tweet that four parties gathered at the talks had also agreed on “finalising a constitutional base for elections” by Sept. 16.

Seraj, eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar and the heads of two parliamentary assemblies are attending the talks, which aim to draft a roadmap towards elections. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)

