TRIPOLI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm on Monday in central Tripoli, local al-Nabaa TV station said, quoting an NOC employee.

A Reuters witness could see a firefighting car arriving at the building which was engulfed in smoke.

No more details were immediately available. (Repoting by Cairo newsroom and Ahmed Elumami Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)