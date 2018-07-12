FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Libya's 70,000 bpd Abu Attifel oil field restarts after ports reopen - engineer, source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya’s Abu Attifel oil field, which had been shut for about two weeks due to a stand-off at eastern export terminals, has resumed operations, an engineer and a Libyan oil source said on Thursday.

The oil source said the production restart would be gradual, and that the field’s recent output had been 50,000-60,000 barrels per day (bpd), a little below its 70,000 bpd capacity. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmad Ghaddar Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

